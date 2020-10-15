Overview

Dr. James Del Rosso, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Del Rosso works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.