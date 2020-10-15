Dr. Del Rosso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Del Rosso, DO
Overview
Dr. James Del Rosso, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Del Rosso works at
Locations
-
1
Jdr Dermatology Research LLC9080 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 430-5333
-
2
Lakes Dermatology8861 W Sahara Ave Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 869-6667Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Rosso?
Perfect. When he performed mohs surgery on my face, I didn't feel a minute of pain , during, or after. I find him to be very confident & caring.
About Dr. James Del Rosso, DO
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083636369
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Surgery / Cutaneous Oncology
- Atlantic Skin Disease Association, Fort Lauderdale, Fl
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- St Johns University College Of Pharmacy, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rosso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rosso works at
Dr. Del Rosso has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.