Dr. James Del Rosso, DO

Dermatology
3.1 (15)
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Del Rosso, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Del Rosso works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jdr Dermatology Research LLC
    9080 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
  2. 2
    Lakes Dermatology
    8861 W Sahara Ave Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 869-6667
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Del Rosso?

    Oct 15, 2020
    Perfect. When he performed mohs surgery on my face, I didn't feel a minute of pain , during, or after. I find him to be very confident & caring.
    Mrs. S. — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. James Del Rosso, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083636369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Surgery / Cutaneous Oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Atlantic Skin Disease Association, Fort Lauderdale, Fl
    Residency
    Internship
    • Doctor's Hosp Columbus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Johns University College Of Pharmacy, Ny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Rosso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rosso works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Del Rosso’s profile.

    Dr. Del Rosso has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

