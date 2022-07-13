See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD

Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Delmore works at Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Oophorectomy and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 130, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    I was very afraid of having my cancer surgery. I had uterine cancer and Dr Delmore answered every question I had and assured me he had done many of these surgeries over his life as an Oncology Dr. I felt assured after talking with him. My surgery went better than expected and I've been cancer free since. I'm very glad I went to him.
    Elizabeth — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184735508
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Wesley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delmore works at Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Delmore’s profile.

    Dr. Delmore has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Oophorectomy and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Delmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

