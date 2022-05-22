Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM
Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.
James J. DeLorenzo, DPM PLLC143 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 897-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First let me say that the two staff members that I met were super friendly, helpful and one even drew me a diagram of getting around the area. Dr. Delorenzo was super sweet, lighthearted, open to questions and very knowledgeable about his speciality. Sadly, as a very senior person, I only remembered half of what he told me. Sometimes doctors give printouts of the visit but I guess not here. But all in all, I got enough out of the visit to carry me through until I see him again in a few months.
About Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montrose VA Hosp-NY Med Coll
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- IONA COLLEGE
