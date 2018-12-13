Overview of Dr. James Delullo, MD

Dr. James Delullo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Delullo works at Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.