Overview of Dr. James Demos, MD
Dr. James Demos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Demos works at
Dr. Demos' Office Locations
-
1
Northern Ocean County Medical Assoc300 Perrine Rd Ste 324, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 838-4962
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Demos?
Dr Demos is the BEST PHYSICIAN! He actually listens to and cares about his patients and goes above and beyond! I suffer from chronic migraines and my insurance changed and the new insurance refused to cover the medication that has helped me and he advocated for me and got it approved! I am so grateful to have found such a fantastic physician, highly recommend!
About Dr. James Demos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457353872
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Ross University, Roseau
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Demos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.