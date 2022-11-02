Overview of Dr. James Denninghoff, MD

Dr. James Denninghoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Denninghoff works at Midwest Sinus Allergy Specs in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.