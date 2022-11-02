Dr. James Denninghoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denninghoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Denninghoff, MD
Dr. James Denninghoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Midwest Sinus Allergy Specialists Inc.1701 E Broadway Ste 304, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-0662
Missouri Ear Nose and Throat Center3401 Berrywood Dr Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-0662
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After many years of suffering horribly with allergies & no one really believing me I finally found Dr. Denninghoff!! I immediately had allergy testing because he listens & he made me feel he could help me! The staff is amazing and I truly feel they have saved my life! He takes the time to actually listen to you & make you feel like a person not a number!! I’m just beginning on allergy drops but for the first time in a very long time I feel hope that I can get my life back! Thank you Dr. Denninghoff and Mary & Brittany!! Knowledgeable and compassionate! You literally have saved me!!
About Dr. James Denninghoff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033104005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denninghoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denninghoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denninghoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denninghoff has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denninghoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denninghoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denninghoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denninghoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denninghoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.