Overview of Dr. James DeOrio, MD

Dr. James DeOrio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. DeOrio works at Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.