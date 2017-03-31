See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. James Deruiter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Deruiter, MD

Dr. James Deruiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Deruiter works at Pancare Health in Panama City, FL with other offices in Blountstown, FL, Bristol, FL and Marianna, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Deruiter's Office Locations

    Pancare of Florida Inc
    2309 E 15th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 747-5272
    Misbah Farooqi MD
    16875 Ne Cayson St, Blountstown, FL 32424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 674-2244
    11033 NW State Road 20, Bristol, FL 32321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 643-1155
    Pancare of Florida Inc
    4126 INDEPENDENT DR, Marianna, FL 32448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 394-4907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Smoking Cessation Counseling
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2017
    Now on staff at Pancare Dr. DeRuiter is excellent with attention to patients' issues and solid advice that is laced with common sense and decades of experience. I have Afib and he has been great at understanding my condition and always spends whatever amount of time required to answer any questions and give me the attention I desire.
    Ken Franklin in panama city, fl — Mar 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Deruiter, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 63 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700894995
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Deruiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deruiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deruiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deruiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deruiter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deruiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deruiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deruiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

