Dr. Devanney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Devanney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Devanney, MD
Dr. James Devanney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
Dr. Devanney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Devanney's Office Locations
-
1
Adult & Pediatric Urology of Northwest Connecticut PC538 Litchfield St Ste 102, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6666
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devanney?
I have been a patient of Dr. Devanney for several years now. I thank God and Dr. Devanney for making me cancer free from a frightening bladder cancer. I could not ask for a more competent, understanding and friendly physician.
About Dr. James Devanney, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821096579
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devanney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devanney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devanney works at
Dr. Devanney has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devanney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devanney speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Devanney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devanney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devanney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devanney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.