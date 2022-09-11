Dr. James Deville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Deville, MD
Overview
Dr. James Deville, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Deville works at
Locations
-
1
Arrhythmia Management, Plano, TX1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1450, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-4540
-
2
Denton Heart Group P.A.3333 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (469) 800-4540
-
3
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 964-0363
-
4
Cardiology Associates Eastern Shore Internal Medicine6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (334) 633-0898
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Thorough on his initial assessment. Seems very knowledgeable and experienced. Involved in the latest techniques and research in electrocardiology. Very personable!
About Dr. James Deville, MD
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
