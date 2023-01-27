See All Dermatologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Jamie Devito, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (284)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jamie Devito, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Devito works at Cara Mia Dermatology - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cara Mia Dermatology - Englewood
    9570 S Kingston Ct Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5809
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Aurora
    13701 E Mississippi Ave Ste 320, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7881
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 284 ratings
    Patient Ratings (284)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Devito was incredibly helpful and kind. She provided me with the education I was unaware of regarding my condition but also gave me the hope that this situation isn't forever and it will all be ok.
    Lauren Glassman — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Devito, MD
    About Dr. Jamie Devito, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326072455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

