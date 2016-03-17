Dr. James Devore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Devore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Devore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 500 Doyle Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8360
Providence Medical Group1162 Montgomery Dr Ste 2B, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 890-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Devore has been my primary care doctor since January 1981, and there is a reason for that, he is a doctor who likes being a doctor, and truly cares for his patients. There are not enough words to say what a caring physician he is, and how well he works at making sure specialist he may refer you to are themselves good docors. He is truly a great doc!
About Dr. James Devore, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1043273469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Devore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devore.
