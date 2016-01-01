See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. James Dewberry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Dewberry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Dewberry, MD

Dr. James Dewberry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.

Dr. Dewberry works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dewberry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optim Orthopedics
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 644-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dewberry?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Dewberry, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Dewberry, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dewberry to family and friends

Dr. Dewberry's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dewberry

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Dewberry, MD.

About Dr. James Dewberry, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811968142
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Charlotte Meml Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Dewberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dewberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dewberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dewberry works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dewberry’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewberry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Dewberry, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.