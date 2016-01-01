Dr. James Deyarman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deyarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Deyarman, DO
Overview of Dr. James Deyarman, DO
Dr. James Deyarman, DO is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Deyarman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Deyarman's Office Locations
-
1
Deyarman Medical Group3252 Holiday Ct Ste 204, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deyarman?
About Dr. James Deyarman, DO
- Hair Transplant Surgery
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1285885749
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deyarman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deyarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deyarman works at
Dr. Deyarman speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Deyarman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deyarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deyarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deyarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.