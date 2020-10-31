See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hanover, PA
Dr. James Dicke, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (34)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Dicke, MD

Dr. James Dicke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Upmc Hanover.

Dr. Dicke works at Total Wound Care Ctr of Upmc Pinnacle Hanover in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dicke's Office Locations

    Total Wound Care Ctr of Upmc Pinnacle Hanover
    3130 Grandview Rd Bldg B, Hanover, PA 17331 (717) 316-3670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Upmc Hanover

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Dicke, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497737928
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dicke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicke works at Total Wound Care Ctr of Upmc Pinnacle Hanover in Hanover, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dicke’s profile.

    Dr. Dicke has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

