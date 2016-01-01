Dr. Dickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dickens, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dickens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Dr. Dickens works at
Locations
1
James P. Dickens, M.D., Inc.701 Howe Ave Ste H50, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 457-7424
2
Cascade Medical Wellness Center2140 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-9457Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Dickens, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215956776
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Spartanburg Regl Hosp
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
