Overview

Dr. James Dickerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Dickerson works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.