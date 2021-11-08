Dr. James Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dickerson, MD
Dr. James Dickerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He performed the Linx surgery for me without issue
- 25 years of experience
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dickerson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
