Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dickson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dickson, MD
Dr. James Dickson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Dickson works at
Dr. Dickson's Office Locations
Eye Consultants LLC1410 Blanding St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 799-9919
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickson is an excellent eye doctor. He has treated me for many years as well as my husband and my mother (deceased). He knows his business and goes the extra mile with his patients. Dr. Dickson explains everything so that you understand what's going on with your eyes before you leave the office and that also goes along if you are having a problem with your eyes. I also want to mention that Dr. Kane is also a caring person in the same practice. I would recommend Dr. Dickson to anyone needing an excellent eye doctor.
About Dr. James Dickson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124085147
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Floaters, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.