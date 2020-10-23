Dr. James Diesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Diesfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Diesfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health, Saint Bernard Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Diesfeld works at
Locations
Chicago Pain Medicine Center At Swedish Covenant Hospital5215 N California Ave Ste F717, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 271-9786Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Chicago Pain Medicine Center At Norwegian Hospital1044 N Francisco Ave # 404, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 868-6824Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Chicago Pain Medicine Center At St. Bernard Hospital6307 S Stewart Ave Ste 205, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 868-6824Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Chicago pain medicine centers at St Bernard's Hosp326 W 64th St # 33, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 880-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- Humboldt Park Health
- Saint Bernard Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
HE WAS REALLY GOOD, KIND, FAST AND HIS STAFF ALL OF THEM VERY NICE
About Dr. James Diesfeld, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497753214
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colgate University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diesfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diesfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diesfeld works at
Dr. Diesfeld has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diesfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diesfeld speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Diesfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diesfeld.
