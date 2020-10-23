Overview

Dr. James Diesfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health, Saint Bernard Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Diesfeld works at Chicago Pain Medicine Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.