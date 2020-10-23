See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. James Diesfeld, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Diesfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health, Saint Bernard Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Diesfeld works at Chicago Pain Medicine Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Pain Medicine Center At Swedish Covenant Hospital
    5215 N California Ave Ste F717, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 271-9786
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Chicago Pain Medicine Center At Norwegian Hospital
    1044 N Francisco Ave # 404, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 868-6824
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Chicago Pain Medicine Center At St. Bernard Hospital
    6307 S Stewart Ave Ste 205, Chicago, IL 60621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 868-6824
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Chicago pain medicine centers at St Bernard's Hosp
    326 W 64th St # 33, Chicago, IL 60621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 880-1005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Humboldt Park Health
  • Saint Bernard Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. James Diesfeld, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497753214
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Loyola University Med Center
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Colgate University
    • Anesthesiology
