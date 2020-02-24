Dr. Dilday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dilday, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dilday, MD
Dr. James Dilday, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilday's Office Locations
- 1 4 Office Park Cir Ste 305, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 870-2005
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr always listened to everything I had to say and seemed to care about my problems.
About Dr. James Dilday, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770760985
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Dilday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilday. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.