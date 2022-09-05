Dr. James Dilorenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dilorenzo, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dilorenzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroenterology1250 Waters Pl Ste 1201, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-0115
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroneterology688 Post Rd Ste 222, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-9115
New York GI Center, LLC1200 Waters Pl Ste M117, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (866) 633-8255
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Anytime I had an appointment with Dr. Dilorenzo . He was compassionate, made sure he explained everything in full and answered all my questions. I have complete trust in him and would continue to go to him. I also highly recommend him for all.
About Dr. James Dilorenzo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1720036833
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
