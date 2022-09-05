Overview

Dr. James Dilorenzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Dilorenzo works at Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroenterology in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.