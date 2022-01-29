Overview

Dr. James Dimitroff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.



Dr. Dimitroff works at St. Louis Gastroenterology Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.