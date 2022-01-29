Dr. James Dimitroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimitroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dimitroff, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dimitroff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Dimitroff works at
Locations
1
St Louis Center for Clinical Research10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5200
2
Endoscopy Center5139 Mattis Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 729-9780
3
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
4
SSM Medical Group3555 Sunset Office Dr Ste 107, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 543-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and listens to your needs. Always takes time for you. I’ve been with many years
About Dr. James Dimitroff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376632018
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimitroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimitroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimitroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimitroff has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimitroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimitroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimitroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimitroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimitroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.