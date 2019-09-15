Dr. James Dinning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dinning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Dinning, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Dinning works at
Locations
Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd.7566 N La Cholla Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So positive, compassionate and very knowledgeable. Spends time with his patients. Office and surgery staff top notch!!
About Dr. James Dinning, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinning has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinning speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinning.
