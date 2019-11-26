Dr. James Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Dobbs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana315 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-2000
Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center1214 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring “on point “ physician. He is attentive, listens and gives solutions. He embodies what everyone should look for in a cardiologist.
About Dr. James Dobbs, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487862702
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbs has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.