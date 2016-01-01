Dr. James Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dolan, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dolan, MD
Dr. James Dolan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Dolan works at
Dr. Dolan's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Health & Science University Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-4373Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
National Guard6801 Ne Cornfoot Rd, Portland, OR 97218 Directions (503) 806-8676
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolan?
About Dr. James Dolan, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336179589
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolan works at
Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.