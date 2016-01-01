Overview of Dr. James Dolan, MD

Dr. James Dolan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Dolan works at HEMATOLOGY & ONCOLOGY CLINIC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.