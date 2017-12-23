Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD
Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Donnel Jr's Office Locations
Children of Texas Pediatrics PA10350 Bandera Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78250 Directions (210) 688-0088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donnel has always been great with my child. He explains things in a way that helps us parents understand but with out talking down to you. I love that when he interacts with my child he asks can I listen to your heart or can I look at your ear? He and his staff are great and I would recommend his office to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
About Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902817612
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donnel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.