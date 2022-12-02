Dr. Donnelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Donnelly, MD
Dr. James Donnelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Associates in Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 710N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-1411
Mercy Clinic Pediatric990 Park Dr, Sainte Genevieve, MO 63670 Directions (573) 883-5151
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic Dr. and friendly staff. My mother and I visited Dr. Donnelly today and he was very friendly and incredibly thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Donnelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Dr. Donnelly accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donnelly has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.