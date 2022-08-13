Overview of Dr. James Donovan, MD

Dr. James Donovan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas and Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Donovan works at Elite Spine and Orthopedics in Odessa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.