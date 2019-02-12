Overview of Dr. James Donovan Jr, MD

Dr. James Donovan Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.