Overview of Dr. James Dooner, MD

Dr. James Dooner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Dooner works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Round Rock, TX, Cedar Park, TX and Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Chorioretinitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.