Dr. James Dopson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dopson, MD
Dr. James Dopson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Dopson's Office Locations
James E. Dopson M.d.1918 Northlake Pkwy Ste 101, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 381-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dopson has very good bedside manner and was very good at explaining my condition and procedure to me. I am so glad to have had such a great doctor to deliver my children.
About Dr. James Dopson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285732495
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Dopson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dopson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dopson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
