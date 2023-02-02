Overview of Dr. James Dorado, MD

Dr. James Dorado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.



Dr. Dorado works at CENTRAL OHIO PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS INC in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.