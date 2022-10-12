Dr. James Doss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Doss, MD
Dr. James Doss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
UT Medical Center Office1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 255 Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 244-2020
Maryville Office622 Smithview Dr, Maryville, TN 37803 Directions (865) 681-1234
University Eye Surgeons P.c.1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 324, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-9871
Parkwest Office9349 Park West Blvd Ste 105, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4731
Hardin Valley Office2547 WILLOW POINT WAY, Knoxville, TN 37931 Directions (865) 690-4731
Tennessee Valley Eye Center (TVEC) Office140 Capital Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 539-6052
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Windsor Health Plan
Dr. Doss did an excellent examination and explained everything thoroughly. The surgery went well, from the pre-op, surgery and then post op. Would highly recommend Dr. Doss and his team.
About Dr. James Doss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Dr. Doss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doss accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doss has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss.
