Dr. James Doty, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Doty works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.