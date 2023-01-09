Dr. James Doty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Doty, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
South Florida Surgical Specialists - Plantation350 NW 84th Ave Ste 311, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (754) 280-0739Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He delivered the news well and sat down to explain the situation .
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Doty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doty has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Doty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doty.
