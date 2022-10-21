Dr. James Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Douglas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
James W Douglas MD PA6300 W Parker Rd Ste G28, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-2500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr. Douglas and the entire staff at IVF Plano for helping us out with our FET process. I am 11 weeks pregnant now. The doctor is really caring and reassuring. The way he talks and explains the process is a reflection of his vast experience in the field. The staff was really compassionate and was always available for any questions that I had. It was really an honor working with IVF Plano and I am for sure coming back for my next FET.
About Dr. James Douglas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952375511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
