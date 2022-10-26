Overview of Dr. James Dowdell III, MD

Dr. James Dowdell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dowdell III works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.