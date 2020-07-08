Overview of Dr. James Downey, MD

Dr. James Downey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Downey works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Pediatrics in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.