Overview of Dr. James Downey, MD

Dr. James Downey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Downey works at Kidney Stone Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.