Overview of Dr. James Dozier, MD

Dr. James Dozier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, CHWC Bryan Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Dozier works at Fort Wayne Neurology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Hicksville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.