Dr. James Dragone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universitâ€¡ di Pisa Facoltâ€¡ di Medicina e Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Dragone works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.