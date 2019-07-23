Dr. James Draguesku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draguesku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Draguesku, MD
Overview
Dr. James Draguesku, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12251 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 72 yrs old & I can honestly say "Dr Jim" is the most caring, knowledgeable, easy to talk to, dr I have EVER had. He takes time to listen to your concerns & is truly a good person. I have trusted him with my life & he has never steered me wrong. After suffering for years with a painful condition, he suggested surgery, referred me to a surgeon, and I truly believe dr jim saved my life. I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. James Draguesku, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225003411
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
