Overview

Dr. James Draguesku, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Draguesku works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.