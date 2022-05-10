Overview of Dr. James Drakakis, DO

Dr. James Drakakis, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop - University Hospital



Dr. Drakakis works at NYU Langoge Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Nephrotic Syndrome and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.