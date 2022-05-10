Dr. James Drakakis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drakakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Drakakis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Drakakis, DO
Dr. James Drakakis, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Drakakis works at
Dr. Drakakis' Office Locations
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr Drakakis’ for the last several years. It’s always been a good experience. He’s thorough, informative and is a genuinely kind person. My son is now an adult and goes to drs mostly in NYC where he lives but makes the trip out to LI to see Dr Drakakis. You don’t get many drs like him even in Manhattan.
About Dr. James Drakakis, DO
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drakakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drakakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drakakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Drakakis works at
Dr. Drakakis has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Nephrotic Syndrome and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drakakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Drakakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drakakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drakakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drakakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.