Dr. James Dreese, MD
Dr. James Dreese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 560-3480
MedStar UMH Ortho at Dorsey Hall9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 821-5380
Lutherville/Timonium Office1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 821-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Dreese, replaced my son, Joseph Easley, after he made a stupid decision during wrestling practice. Joseph had minimal discomfort. He got him back up on his feet quickly. Dr. Dreese is friendly, approachable, knowledgeable, patient, kind. He has a wonderful staff. And because of his expertise, Joseph got "The Unsung Hero Award" and A metal for 4th place in the 1st round of the State Regionals. Thank You, Sooo Much Dr. Dreese.
- Upmc Presbyterian
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University North Carolina Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Dreese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreese has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreese.
