Dr. James Dreyfus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyfus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dreyfus, MD
Overview of Dr. James Dreyfus, MD
Dr. James Dreyfus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Dreyfus works at
Dr. Dreyfus' Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Specialists761 45th St Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3020
- 2 10110 Don S Powers Dr Ste 101D, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 670-4421
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreyfus?
He takes whatever time thats needed for your problem. Explains things in simple terms and completely. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. James Dreyfus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1083673552
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreyfus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreyfus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreyfus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreyfus works at
Dr. Dreyfus has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreyfus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyfus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyfus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyfus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyfus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.