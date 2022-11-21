Overview

Dr. James Duc, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Duc works at Virginia Heart - 7 in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.