Dr. James Duc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Duc, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Heart - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 977-4906Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Heart2901 Telestar Ct Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-4908
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Duc for the first time. He studied my EKG and unusual arrhythmia and paused. I could tell he was reviewing in his mind the complexity of my situation. Then he started typing and writing and requesting further information from other doctors. Dr. Duc is thorough and persistent and pursuing logical solutions to my heart problems. I feel lucky to have him working on my case.
About Dr. James Duc, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366449522
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Duc has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duc.
