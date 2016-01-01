Overview

Dr. James Ducey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ducey works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

