Dr. James Ducey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Ducey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Ducey works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Center for Women's Health
    440 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. James Ducey, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
42 years of experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English, French
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
1609851211
  • 1609851211
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Winthrop - University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Winthrop-University Hosp, Maternal &amp; Fetal Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Residency
NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

