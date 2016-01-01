Dr. James Ducey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ducey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ducey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Ducey works at
Locations
Northwell Health Center for Women's Health440 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 719-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Ducey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1609851211
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Winthrop-University Hosp, Maternal & Fetal Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ducey has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ducey speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducey.
