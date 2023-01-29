Dr. James Duckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duckett, MD
Overview of Dr. James Duckett, MD
Dr. James Duckett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Duckett works at
Dr. Duckett's Office Locations
Buford / South Hall Office3929 Carter Rd Bldg C, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (770) 271-9855Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Academy Orthopedics --Duluth3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 220, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Academy Orthopedics318 Tribble Gap Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 889-0891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Dr. Duckett went smoothly. His evaluation was thorough and patient and I felt that he was interested accurately diagnosing my condition. Test results and physical therapy instructions were clearly explained. I would not hesitate to go back.
About Dr. James Duckett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Florida
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- University Of South Carolina Honors College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duckett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
212 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.