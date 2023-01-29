Overview of Dr. James Duckett, MD

Dr. James Duckett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Duckett works at Academy Orthopedics in Buford, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.