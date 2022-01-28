See All Psychiatrists in Mystic, CT
Dr. James Duffy, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Mystic, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Duffy, MD

Dr. James Duffy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mystic, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Harvard University

Dr. Duffy works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 102, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurocognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Duffy, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831118736
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University|Harvard University
    Residency
    • U Cape Town|U Witswatersrand
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duffy works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT. View the full address on Dr. Duffy’s profile.

    Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

