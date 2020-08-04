Overview of Dr. James Dugan, MD

Dr. James Dugan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Dugan works at Advanced Urology LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.