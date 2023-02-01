Dr. James Duke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Duke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
James B Duke, MD, PA2300 SE 17th St Ste 500, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 404-2147
Orthopaedic Institute PA17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 404-2149Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
I peter sembatya from Uganda got a Free suggery by Dr Duke
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Florida
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
