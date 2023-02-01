See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. James Duke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (115)
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Duke, MD

Dr. James Duke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Duke works at Associated Orthopedic Specialists in Ocala, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duke's Office Locations

    James B Duke, MD, PA
    2300 SE 17th St Ste 500, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-2147
    Orthopaedic Institute PA
    17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-2149
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 01, 2023
    I peter sembatya from Uganda got a Free suggery by Dr Duke
    peter sembatya — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. James Duke, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619958212
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Shands Hospital At University of Florida
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • University of Florida
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Duke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

